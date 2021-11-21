DATA (DTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $797,666.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One DATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $797,666.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00219438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088012 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

