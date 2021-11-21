First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 1,880 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

