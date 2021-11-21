Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

