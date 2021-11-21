Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Trading Down 0.1%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.79. 437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 42,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

