The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in October

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SWGAY. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Swatch Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of SWGAY opened at $15.68 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.