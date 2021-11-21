Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $323.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $406.17.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $410.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.