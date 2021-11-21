Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY)’s stock price rose 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.73. Approximately 652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Separately, Citigroup raised Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Ebara alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.