New World Development Company Limited (NDVLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on December 28th

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1324 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of NDVLY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. New World Development has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.78.
New World Development Company Profile
