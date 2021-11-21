New World Development Company Limited (NDVLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on December 28th

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1324 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NDVLY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. New World Development has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.78.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

