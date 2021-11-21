LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $16.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

