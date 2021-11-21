Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Gaia posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $9.43 on Friday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a P/E ratio of 94.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

