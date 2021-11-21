American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on February 18th

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

American Software has a dividend payout ratio of 137.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.1%.

AMSWA opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $833.86 million, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61. American Software has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Software by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 174.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

