Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

EMD opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $14.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.