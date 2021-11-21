MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 1,013,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after buying an additional 672,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 480,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 190,491 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BGFV opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $576.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,810,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $988,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

