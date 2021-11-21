Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Chuy’s worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHUY. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chuy’s by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

