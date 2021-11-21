Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,790 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,776,680. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

YMAB opened at $18.15 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

