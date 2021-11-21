AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.