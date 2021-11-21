Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $83.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.44. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($22.81) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

