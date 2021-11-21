Stipend (SPD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $261.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 127.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $897,837.26 and $261.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,512.71 or 0.99539127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00328073 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.51 or 0.00523115 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,852,926 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

