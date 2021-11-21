Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

