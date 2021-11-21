Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

UFS opened at $55.42 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

