Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $102,316.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,222,331 shares of company stock valued at $235,022,930. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $20.37 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

