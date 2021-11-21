GYEN (GYEN) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $23.87 million and $3.69 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00075088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00090475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.91 or 0.07304599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,862.81 or 1.00134710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

