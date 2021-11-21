Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in October

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of STKAF opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Stockland has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stockland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

