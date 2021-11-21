Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 1,066,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,637.5 days.

Shares of SNYYF opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacturing and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic and smart mined products and spare parts, and the provision of related services in Mainland China. It operates through the Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment segments.

