Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 1,066,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,637.5 days.
Shares of SNYYF opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
