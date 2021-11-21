152,420 Shares in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

