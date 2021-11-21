44,029 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

DV stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

