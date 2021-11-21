Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of DDMXU stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Profile

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

