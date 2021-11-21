Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of DDMXU stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.68.
DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Profile
