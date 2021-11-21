Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $104,000 in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TVAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,470,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVAC opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

