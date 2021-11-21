Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $123,000 in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in DHB Capital by 19.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Shares of DHB Capital stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. DHB Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

