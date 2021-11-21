Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $171,000 Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,016 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $114,000.

OTCMKTS DCRBU opened at $11.15 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

