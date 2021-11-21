Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after buying an additional 700,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 303,320 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,000,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after buying an additional 231,073 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after buying an additional 217,217 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,339,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,673,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $37.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $42.31.

