Peter Butterfield Sells 8,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $41.71 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.38.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

