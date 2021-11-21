N Scott Fine Purchases 5,000 Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

N Scott Fine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00.

NASDAQ CYTH opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYTH shares. TheStreet downgraded Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.