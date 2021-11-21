Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.