Malcolm Salter Sells 755 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70.

CCCC stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

