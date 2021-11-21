Malcolm Salter Sells 755 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70.
CCCC stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $51.21.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.
CCCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
