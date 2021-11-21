ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

STKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $14.48 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $464.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis bought 2,500 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,685 shares of company stock valued at $461,131 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

