Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 14,910 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 55,477 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,890 shares of company stock worth $2,020,157 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $33.50 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.