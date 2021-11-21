KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $558.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

