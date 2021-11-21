Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%.

Shares of XCUR opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.74. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on XCUR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exicure stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 184.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Exicure were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

