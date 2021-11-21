Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AGCO were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.04. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

