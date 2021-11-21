Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 69,454 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,454 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

NYSE TPH opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $1,312,460. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

