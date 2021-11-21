Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 87,454 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 87,454 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $108,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 60.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,359 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,355,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 26,264 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NYSE F opened at $19.39 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

