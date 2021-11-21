Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 446,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176,324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.1% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

