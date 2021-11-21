Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vonage were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vonage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 176,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VG opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.82, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

