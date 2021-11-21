Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 93,856 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.53% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $571.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

