Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $69.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

