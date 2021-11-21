Veriti Management LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 650,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,254,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.59. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

