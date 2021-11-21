Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 198,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $181.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.83 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.