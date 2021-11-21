Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chewy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,646.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

