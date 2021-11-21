Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 194.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $27.69 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

